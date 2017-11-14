Man arrested, nearly $250K of pot found at Youngsville home, sheriff says

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Youngsville man is facing drug charges after authorities raided his home Tuesday and found nearly $250,000 worth of marijuana in a grow operation, officials said.

Rodney David Milton Dalton Sr. is facing several charges after Youngsville police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office found the drugs at his home in the 2100 block of Cedar Creek Road, officials said.

During the search of Dalton’s home, authorities seized 114 marijuana plants with a street value of $232,448, Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead said in a news release.

Officials also seized 1.5 pounds of marijuana in containers with a street value of over $9,000, Winstead said.

Three firearms and a “large amount” of equipment used in grow operation were also found, according to the news release.

Dalton, 42, is charged with two counts of felony trafficking marijuana, one count of felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling, delivering and using and manufacturing a controlled substance, one count of felony manufacturing marijuana, one felony count of manufacturing selling delivering or possessing marijuana within 1000 feet of a school and possession of a firearm by a felon

Dalton is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center on a $90,000 secured bond.