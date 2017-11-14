Man charged with strangling, raping 68-year-old disabled woman in Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man was arrested in Raleigh on Monday on rape and assault on a handicapped person charges out of Durham, according to an arrest warrant.

Michael Brooks Jr., 44, of Stem, is charged with first-degree forcible rape, felony assault by strangulation, first-degree kidnapping, felony assault on handicapped person, and misdemeanor larceny in connection with the crimes that occurred on Sept. 11 in Durham, the warrant shows.

Brooks is accused of kidnapping and strangling a 68-year-old disabled woman, causing her to lose consciousness and seriously injuring her. After strangling her, Brooks forcibly raped the woman, according to the warrant.

The woman is said to have suffered serious injuries from the strangulation, including bleeding from the eyes and neck pain, in addition to the loss of consciousness and the rape.

Brooks was charged with misdemeanor larceny after he stole the woman’s underwear, according to the warrant.

Although Brooks was arrested in Raleigh, he is set to appear in court in Durham on Thursday. He is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.