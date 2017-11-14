Man seriously wounded in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was seriously wounded in a shooting in Raleigh Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. in the 200 block of South Tarboro Street, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Police told CBS North Carolina that the victim, a man, was shot inside a home and was found inside when someone returned to the house.

The man was transported to WakeMed with serious and life-threatening injuries.

No information about a possible suspect was available.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.