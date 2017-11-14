Media group to host ‘Come Meet A Black Person’ networking event

NORCROSS, Ga. (WNCN) – A Georgia networking event has invited attendees to “meet a black person” as a way to challenge the current racist atmosphere across the country, organizers say.

Urban Mediamakers are hosting the “Come Meet A Black Person” networking event this Thursday to “positively challenge the negativity.”

“We are inviting non-black people to put aside any pre-conceived notions about the black community and bring an open mind to our ‘Come Meet A Black Person’ Networking Event,” the event’s description says.

CNN reports Urban MediaMakers founder Cheryle Moses came up with the idea after she read a 2013 study from the Public Religion Research Institute that showed about 75 percent of white people in America don’t have any non-white friends.

“In the black community we know of white people who don’t have a lot of black friends,” Moses told CNN. “But still, seeing a statistic about it just opened our eyes.”

General admission is $15 and tickets are not sold at the door.

Proceeds benefits the Young Urban Mediamakers.