Middle school parents outraged after quiz asks students about ‘boy toys,’ affairs

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Parents in Hopewell are outraged after they say controversial material was included on a quiz given to students at Carter G. Woodson Middle School.

A “shocked” mother reached out to 8News after her 11-year-old daughter brought home an assignment from her Family and Consumer Science class.

The quiz asked students for proper labels of family members, but included questions such as, “What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?” and “What do you call the much younger boyfriend of an older woman?” which required answers “trophy wife” and “boy toy.”

Tara Sample, whose 11-year-old daughter, Faith, brought home the assignment, said she is baffled that a teacher would think the questions were appropriate for middle school students.

“It was highly inappropriate for a teacher to bring this up in a family class, which was family and consumer science because it had nothing to do with the family unit that is outside the family unit,” Tara said.

Hopewell City Public Schools Superintendent Melody Hackney said the school district is aware of the assignment. She called the curriculum inappropriate and said it was never approved, explaining that the teacher downloaded the worksheet from the internet.

We were made aware last evening of the Facebook coverage of the assignment given to students in the Family and Consumer Sciences program at our middle school. We immediately began to investigate. Upon further review, we have determined that a teacher downloaded this worksheet from the Internet. This content was not a part of the current and approved curriculum for this course nor was it in any way an appropriate learning tool for middle school aged children. This assignment was also not included or referenced in the teacher’s weekly lesson plans that are reviewed and approved in advance of instruction. Additional controls and School Board Office supports have been put in place. At this point, this matter has become a personnel issue and no further comment is appropriate.” — Melody Hackney HCPS superintendent