NC mom says 17-month-old son was hurt at daycare

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – WNCT is investigating after a Greenville mother said her child was hurt at a local daycare.

Briana Ambre Houston’s Facebook post from Friday night has been shared more than 1,600 times.

It shows pictures of her son, Kyler, with an eye contusion.

Houston said it all happened at KinderCare Daycare on Red Banks Road before she rushed Kyler to the hospital.

She contacted WNCT looking for answers about what happened.

“I trusted this company to care for my son and make sure he is safe while I am at work, and they failed me,” Houston said.

She is trying to find a new daycare for her 17-month-old son after the incident.

“I took him to the hospital immediately after,” Houston said. “I also called Greenville Police Department, and they came and did a report, and I also followed up with DSS.”

Police told her they would contact the center in the coming days.

WNCT went to the daycare to get answers but were turned away.

KinderCare’s corporate office released a statement addressing Friday’s incident, which said Kyler ran into a table.

However, Houston said this isn’t an isolated incident.

“Chunks of meat bitten out of his fingers, chunks of meat bitten from his face which also left a scar, a bite mark on his cheek where you can see the teeth imprint,” Houston said. “By law, they are supposed to call the parent when an incident happens, but they did not call me every time something happened to him.”

She said since sharing her story, others have messaged her with similar experiences.

“Other children being bit as well and having their face smashed into a cot, having their arm bended back behind them,” Houston said.

She said she hopes for better communication and supervision moving forward.

“I just hope the teachers will come forward and be honest about what really happened,” Houston said. “A more supervised environment for the kids to prevent accidents from happening and let me find out if it’s actually an accident or not.”

Houston said she wants cameras at the center.

She said she believes it was a sharp object that hurt her son due to scraping in the eye area, not a round table like she was told.

She is pressing charges against the center.

Greenville Police said they are aware of the allegations and are investigating.