More than 140 NC National Guard soldiers set to return home today from Puerto Rico

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 140 North Carolina soldiers will soon see their families for the first time in more than a month.

They spent weeks working in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

Within days of the Category 5 storm hitting the island, National Guard soldiers hurried to the territory to help with rescue and relief.

About 143 soldiers from in and around Hoke County are ready to be reunited with their loved ones in Raeford this afternoon.

It’s the second such homecoming in our area in two days. Dozens of soldiers from Fort Bragg finally got to see family members and friends Monday night following their deployment to Puerto Rico.

Those men and women helped transport and deliver food, water and other necessities to thousands of people still without power.Their families are happy that the military has now delivered their soldiers home.

“I’m excited, I’m excited. My face hurts. I’m excited. I’m about to cry,” said Army wife Danielle Hogan.

This afternoon’s homecoming is for the North Carolina National Guard’s 105th Engineer Battalion.

They provided headquarters for about 750 soldiers from South Carolina, Louisiana and New York National Guards who cleared ebris from, and made repairs to, roads in order to get supplies to storm victims.

The homecoming is at 3 p.m. at the Raeford Armory.