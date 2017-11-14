NC a finalist for $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant, report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is a finalist to be home to a Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. joint car factory worth $1.6 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Alabama is the other finalist.

Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina were in the running until recently, Bloomberg says.

The factory is scheduled to open in 2021.

The Greensboro News & Record reported a group has set aside nearly 1,900 acres along the Guilford and Alamance county lines to help attract a car manufacturer.

A Toyota spokesman declined to comment.

