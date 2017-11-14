NC inmate beaten, repeatedly stabbed with broken broom handle

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – An inmate at a Columbus County prison was beaten and stabbed with a broken broom handle by a fellow inmate Saturday night.

According to officials with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was first reported around 11:20 p.m. at Columbus Correctional Institution located at 1201 Prison Camp Road in Whiteville.

An inmate is said to have used a broom handle to hit the victim, 39-year-old Robert K. White, several times until the object broke. The inmate then stabbed White multiple times with the broken broomstick.

White was rushed to the hospital for treatment. His current status is not known.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.

White was sentenced in Buncombe County in 2008 to over 14 years in prison for attempted manslaughter, armed robbery, assault on an officer and habitual felon charges. White has accumulated 38 infractions since 2008, according to prison records. Five of those infractions included possession of a weapon or assault with a weapon.

