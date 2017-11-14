NCAA reverses decision, allows NC State’s Braxton Beverly to play

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, North Carolina State's Braxton Beverly poses for a photograph during the school's NCAA college basketball media day in Raleigh, N.C. The NCAA has denied an appeal from the school seeking for the freshman to be eligible to play this year after taking summer classes at Ohio State before a late coaching change prompted him to get his release and come to N.C State. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NCAA reverses decision, allows N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly to play.

The NCAA tweeted out its decision saying, “Based on additional information, NCAA staff reconsidered and granted NC State’s transfer waiver request for Braxton Beverly, allowing him to compete immediately.”

Based off the NCAA’s tweet, the Ohio State transfer is eligible to play Tuesday vs. Bryant.

Beverly took two courses at Ohio State before a surprise late coaching change led him to leave. But that triggered the NCAA designation as an undergraduate transfer as opposed to an incoming freshman.

