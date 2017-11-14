NCAA reverses decision, allows NC State’s Braxton Beverly to play

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NCAA reverses decision, allows N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly to play.

The NCAA tweeted out its decision saying, “Based on additional information, NCAA staff reconsidered and granted NC State’s transfer waiver request for Braxton Beverly, allowing him to compete immediately.”

Based off the NCAA’s tweet, the Ohio State transfer is eligible to play Tuesday vs. Bryant.

Beverly took two courses at Ohio State before a surprise late coaching change led him to leave. But that triggered the NCAA designation as an undergraduate transfer as opposed to an incoming freshman.