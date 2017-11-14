New NC nonprofit university offering $150K in scholarships

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new nonproft university in North Carolina is offering a total of $150,000 in scholarships to help adults across the state earn a degree.

Western Governors University aims to help working adults earn degrees through an online competency model.

Applications for the WGU North Carolina Take Flight Scholarship are due by Dec. 31.

Click here for more details on the scholarship

The scholarships can help students earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree in IT, business, K-12 education, and health professions, such as nursing.

Around 75 scholarships will be awarded with a value of up to $2,000, WGU said.