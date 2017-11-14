Oakwood Cemetery seeking wreath sponsors to honor veterans

Oakwood Cemetery is 243 wreaths short of its goal of 3,000 for Wreaths Across America Day, which will be held on Dec. 16.

Seven ceremonial wreaths will be placed to remember all service men and women, honor their sacrifices, and teach the community about the high cost of our freedoms, according to Robin Simonton, executive director at Historic Oakwood Cemetery.

Special wreaths for different groups who served – the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and POW/MIA – will be placed on memorials, as well at over 750 participating locations all across the country.

Besides the seven ceremonial wreaths, the rest of the donated wreaths will be placed on graves of veterans.

“Over 400,000 wreaths will be placed nationwide by over 150,000 volunteers as part of the Wreaths Across America mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach,” said Simonton.

Sponsorships for wreaths are available until Nov. 27.

For more information, please contact Simonton at 919-832-6077.