Raleigh residents upset closed bridge is taking so long to repair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Frustrated Raleigh neighbors say it’s taken too long for the city to fix a bridge on their road, and they want better answers about when it will re-open.

Joseph Bryan contacted CBS North Carolina about the bridge on Lake Dam Road in southwest Raleigh.

His street connects Tryon and Avent Ferry roads. The bridge closed in early 2014 because of safety concerns, but it still hasn’t been replaced.

Inspectors noticed wear to two beams and recommended closure. City officials say the bridge is not at risk of collapsing.

However, failure of the beams could create a large hole in the pavement.

“We shouldn’t have to put up with this for almost four years,” said Bryan.

Since the 51-year-old bridge on Bryan’s road closed, the state closed and repaired another bridge over Walnut Creek on Trailwood Road, leaving Bryan to wonder why there’s been such a long wait to get Lake Dam Road re-opened.

“So, how long will it be out now? Another year? Another year-and-a-half? Two years? That’s ridiculous. It’s not that big of a bridge,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the City of Raleigh said all design plans have been completed and necessary permits received. Construction is due to begin once the city receives approval from the North Carolina Department of Transportation to complete work in the right-of-way area.

Neighbors could see crews working at the site beginning in February or March if state approval to bid the project for construction is received by the end of this month.

Replacing the bridge is expected to cost about $1.8 million, which would be paid for through a combination of local and federal funding.

Once the project begins, crews would work seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

