Ramsey St. closed after Fayetteville driver crashes into multiple utility poles

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A key road in Fayetteville was closed Tuesday night after a driver crashed into multiple telephone poles and was seriously injured, police said.

The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. along the 2300 block of Ramsey Street near the V.A. Medical Center.

Police said in a news release that a driver of a car “left the roadway and crashed into multiple utility poles.”

The driver was trapped after the crash, but was later rescued and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The driver is listed in serious condition at the hospital.

Ramsey Street is closed between Rosehill Road and Courtney Street and traffic is being detoured onto Rosehill Road to Courtney Street and back to Ramsey Street.

The roadway will be reopened before the Wednesday morning commute, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).