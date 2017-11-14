Salvation Army of Wake County seeks food donations as Thanksgiving nears

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Salvation Army of Wake County officials say they are so low on donations they may not be able to get meals to families during Thanksgiving.

“We need everything right now,” said Lydia Corbitt, the group’s crisis manager.

Corbitt says every year around the holidays, the shelves are packed with food donations.

“We usually get so many donations in the fall and we’re just not seeing it this year,” said Corbitt.

She says during Thanksgiving they get requests for meals from hundreds of families. At the current rate, she says the Salvation Army of Wake County won’t even have enough for half of those hungry families.

“I can’t imagine cutting back on my appointments on Thanksgiving week. I’ve never done that before,” said Corbitt.

She says what’s worse is during this time is that the Salvation Army of Wake County usually receives such a surplus of donations from the community they can rely on them for the entire holiday season and even into the winter.

This year, she says it does not look that that will be the case.

“I’m worried about my pantry, because this pantry runs on donations,” said Corbitt.

Corbitt says there is still time to get donations in before Thanksgiving.

If you are interested in helping out, you can drop donations off directly at the Salvation Army of Wake County located at 1863 Capital Blvd. in Raleigh.