Victim shot after he’s approached by group of men in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a group of suspects after a man was shot Tuesday night in Durham, officials said.

The man was shot just before 7 p.m. along the 1100 block of South Hoover Road.

Police said the group of men approached the victim and then someone in the group began shooting.

The victim is still at the hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and did not release any information about suspect descriptions.

Authorities are still investigating.

