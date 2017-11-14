Wake County group says more sex assault victims coming forward

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County’s only provider of sexual assault services said it’s seen an increased number of calls over the last few weeks.

Interact of Wake County attributing it to allegations against Roy Moore, Harvey Weinstein and several others.

“We need to change the narrative. We need to change the rape culture. We need to believe victims,” said Cher Durham, the director of sexual assault services at Interact.

Durham said in October the number of victims coming forward doubled. They’ve also had an influx of volunteers and interns.

“Since the #metoo campaign and those cases in the news recently, I think that’s encouraged women to be able to find their voice and have the strength to break the silence,” Durham said.

While Durham has been encouraged by recent developments, she said victims are often blamed and shamed.

In the case of Roy Moore who’s running as a Republican to fill the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, despite the accusations, he’s shown a consistent lead in the polls.

“It’s all coming from partisanship,” Professor David McLennan said.

McLennan of Meredith College provided insight into the race.

“For his supporters, they see him, they call him a character and you know whether he’s holding up a pistol up at a rally or taking a stand on the 10 Commandments in the courtroom, I think he’s just seen as outlandish,” McLennan said.

McLennan said we’ll likely see a lot more of Moore over the next few weeks.