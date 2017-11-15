1 Garner man dead, 1 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash near Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 20-year-old man was killed and his 26-year-old friend was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 west near Benson late on Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A call regarding the wreck was called in around 10 p.m. Officials said the crash occurred on I-40, just east of Interstate 95 (exit 328) near Benson.

A white Dodge Ram pickup with two men inside ran off the road to the left, then off to the right and kept going until it hit a pine tree, authorities said. It’s believed the driver was going 10 to 15 mph over the speed limit and was a contributing factor in the crash.

The men, both from Garner, were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, officials said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was transported to WakeMed.

The crash is still under investigation and troopers are looking into the possibility that the driver may have fallen asleep or that alcohol was involved.

Authorities said that the names of the 20-year-old driver and 26-year-old passenger will be released at some point on Wednesday.

The passenger is expected to survive.