11-year-old injured when guns goes off as dad cleans it, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 11-year-old boy was injured when a gun being cleaned by his father accidentally discharged inside a Wayne County home Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 2 p.m., the boy’s father was cleaning a gun in his home on Canary Lane when it accidentally fired. The bullet hit a metal gun safe and the boy was hit by pieces of metal, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy was taken to the Pikeville Police Department where EMS also responded.

The child was then transported to Wayne Memorial for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said he is in stable condition and should make a full recovery.

No charges have been filed at this time but the incident is still under investigation by Pikeville police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.