23-year-old NC teacher charged with having sex with student

By Published:
Katherine Ross Ridenhour (Concord Police)

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – A 23-year-old teacher at a high school in Concord was arrested Wednesday morning after being accused of having a inappropriate relationship with a male student.

According to the Concord Police Department, Katherine Ross Ridenhour, who worked at Cox Mill High School, was engaged in a relationship with a 17-year-old student.

She was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Police were notified of the relationship on Monday.

As of Wednesday, Ridenhour was not listed on the school’s website as a faculty member.

No other information has been released.

