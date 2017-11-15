23-year-old NC teacher charged with having sex with student

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – A 23-year-old teacher at a high school in Concord was arrested Wednesday morning after being accused of having a inappropriate relationship with a male student.
According to the Concord Police Department, Katherine Ross Ridenhour, who worked at Cox Mill High School, was engaged in a relationship with a 17-year-old student.
She was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student.
Police were notified of the relationship on Monday.
As of Wednesday, Ridenhour was not listed on the school’s website as a faculty member.
No other information has been released.