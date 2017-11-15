3 charged in fatal shooting near Raleigh’s WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police have arrested three people in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man Sunday night on Calumet Drive.

Christopher Malik Bradby, 23, Jabari Olajawon Thorpe, 24, and Isiah Adler Ulysse, 17, are all charged with murder in the death of Brandon Alexzander Chavis on Nov. 12.

All three suspects are in custody, police confirmed.

The incident happened in the 3100 block of Calumet Drive, about two blocks from WakeMed off New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police.

Chavis was conscious and alert when police were at the scene, officials said. He was taken to the hospital where he subsequently died.

