Army medic accused in rape, death of 9-month-old daughter

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville, Tennessee, father has been charged with the sexual assault and death of his nine-month-old daughter.

Clarksville police reported Christopher Conway, 22, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Wednesday morning on charges of homicide and aggravated rape of a child.

According to Clarksville police, officers were called to a location on Cindy Jo Court Tuesday morning around 7:20 a.m.

The baby was taken to Tennova Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8 a.m.

Investigators said the infant was sexually assaulted and that a cord was wrapped around the child’s neck, resulting in her death.

Clarksville police said Conway, the child’s father, was responsible for the crime. They also said he admitted to the assault and the baby’s death.

Conway is currently a medic in the U.S. Army, according to a spokesman at Fort Campbell.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.