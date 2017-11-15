BBB warns of Raeford-based clothing company as complaints pile up



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A warning from the Better Business Bureau about a military clothing company based here in North Carolina that has dozens of complaints from consumers who say they never received orders after the company took their money.

The Love & War clothing company had a website that was based in Raeford but the owner of that website also owns a different business in Fayetteville.

CBS North Carolina reporter Steve Sbraccia went to Fayetteville to talk to her because the BBB and her online customers say she hasn’t been responsive to emails, phone calls, and letters for quite some time.

An employee of the store, who we’ve chosen not to identify, told Sbraccia the only one way to get in touch with Samantha Strizich was through an email address listed as contact info on the website.

Sbraccia sent an email and got no response.

The website for Love & War clothing is no longer online.

A screen shot from GoDaddy shows the name of that domain is up for sale But Sbraccia found lots of their clothing on a Pinterest site.

It’s clothing that the BBB says never found its way to a lot of customers.

“They’ve purchased items, have not received their items, and were not able to get in touch with the company,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president of the BBB of Eastern North Carolina.

The BBB’s website gives Love & War clothing an “F” rating and it’s site is filled with customer complaints like this which says:

“My order was placed 30 June 16, and as of 02 Nov 16, I have not received my order nor have been contacted regarding the status of my order.”

And customers aren’t the only ones being ignored.

“we’ve made attempts through mail and the phone and have not heard any response,” said Wojciechowski.

Public records Sbraccia examined show the owner of the clothing company is listed as Samantha Strizich.

Incorporation records from the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office show she is also the president of a Fayetteville boutique called Southern Alternative.

A store employee said she didn’t know where Strizich was.

Because the owner wasn’t at the store, Sbraccia went to the address listed as her home.

No one was home.

Sbraccia also went to the Raeford to the address listed headquarters for the love and war clothing website.

It was also a private residence with no one home.

A phone message also went unanswered.

The BBB lists 24 verified reviews of the company – 23 were negative, only one was positive.

Back in 2015, Strizich answered some of those BBB complaints saying in part: “I am embarrassed to say that I was going through some personal issues that got in the way of fulfilling my duties of my business.”

The last online notice from the company indicated it was no longer taking orders and would reopen in August 2017. It’s still not back online.

Meanwhile, the complaints about that company on the BBB website span 31 states.