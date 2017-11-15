Cool again Wednesday, nice warm up Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a cold start to our Wednesday morning with many temperatures near the freezing mark, sunshine will warm us up into the mid to upper 50s across central North Carolina. Overall, it will be warmer than Tuesday but temperatures will be well below our normal highs for this time of year.

A dry cold front will move into central North Carolina on Thursday, but out ahead of it, temperatures will climb into the mid 60s. That cold front will not have any moisture with it, but behind it, temperatures will fall back into the 50s on Friday.

Another cold front is expected to move through on Saturday, this time with rain and a few showers possible later in the day Saturday. Behind that front, skies will turn sunny for early next week with highs dropping back into the lower 50s and overnight lows around or below freezing.

Wednesday will be sunny and cool. The high will be 56. Winds will be northeast around 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night will be partly cloudy and chilly. The overnight low will be 39.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 64. Winds will be west around 6 to 8 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 57, after a morning low of 36.

Saturday will be partly sunny to start with clouds increasing and a few showers possible, mainly late in the day. The high will be 64, after a morning low of 40. The rain risk will be 40 percent. Saturday is the Raleigh Christmas parade in downtown Raleigh. The parade is set to begin at 9:40 a.m. when temperatures will be in the 50s. The parade will be dry with showers holding off until later in the day.

Sunday could start off with some clouds and rain early, with both moving out and sunshine returning. The high will be 53, after a morning low of 42.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 50, after a morning low of 31.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 56, after a morning low of 32.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

