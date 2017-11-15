Cooper calls Chemours spill ‘completely unacceptable’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s now been about five months since the state opened an investigation into the discharge of GenX by Chemours into the Cape Fear River.

Since that investigation started, the state also announced it is testing the groundwater of homes around the company.

And just this week, the state announced the company notified them about a chemical spill at the Chemours facility.

Gov. Roy Cooper did not hold back when talking about the notice of violation to the company.

“(It’s) just completely unacceptable for this company to have a spill of a chemical that it has been ordered not to discharge,” said Cooper.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said it cited Chemours with violating the conditions of its wastewater discharge permit by failing to report an October 6 chemical spill at its Fayetteville Works facility.

DEQ Secretary Michael Regan did not take questions on Chemours Tuesday when asked about it at a visit to Franklinton Elementary School for American Education Week.

He said the purpose of his visit was to talk about education.

In a previous interview about GenX, he told CBS North Carolina the state is communicating with Chemorus and is protecting the public from harm while continuing to address emerging chemical compounds.

CBS North Carolina also talked Tuesday with Dr. Jamie DeWitt, Associate Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology at East Carolina University.

She has studied GenX at her lab.

Asked about what the spill means, scientifically, she said, “There was a window of time where people were exposed to increased levels of GenX in their drinking water.”

There also is a study now underway of some people in the Wilmington area, trying to determine if they have any GenX currently in their bodies.