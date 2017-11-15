Crash shuts down Wade Ave. exit on Capital Blvd., Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash shut down the Wade Avenue exit on southbound Capital Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Raleigh Police Department.

Police tweeted around 1:25 p.m. that a single-vehicle crash had shut down the exit. According to police, the vehicle slammed into a telephone pole and knocked the pole down.

Two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. The pole came down and blocked the road, forcing the closure.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

