Crews to begin demolishing Raleigh dam that hasn’t produced power in 10+ years

Lauren Haviland By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dam in Raleigh that hasn’t produced power in years will soon be demolished.

Earlier this summer, the Milburnie Dam in Raleigh breached after heavy rains, flooding a nearby neighborhood.

Raleigh officials said in 2014 that the dam already had “seepage.”

Over more than a decade’s time since the dam last produced power, 15 people have died due to the hydraulic created at the abandoned powerhouse. The river has been unnaturally flooded above the dam for decades and blocks the migration of fish.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Many people call the Milburnie Dam a “dangerous eyesore” and crews will begin demolishing it today and creating a mitigation bank, which is good for both fish and people.

The work is the continuation of a comprehensive river restoration effort, including four previous dam removals downstream and on Neuse River tributaries.

Officials say getting rid of the Milburnie Dam will improve public safety and improve the river health for all of Raleigh.

The process begins today, but it’s unclear how long the demolition will take.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s