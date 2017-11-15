Crews to begin demolishing Raleigh dam that hasn’t produced power in 10+ years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A dam in Raleigh that hasn’t produced power in years will soon be demolished.

Earlier this summer, the Milburnie Dam in Raleigh breached after heavy rains, flooding a nearby neighborhood.

Raleigh officials said in 2014 that the dam already had “seepage.”

Over more than a decade’s time since the dam last produced power, 15 people have died due to the hydraulic created at the abandoned powerhouse. The river has been unnaturally flooded above the dam for decades and blocks the migration of fish.

Many people call the Milburnie Dam a “dangerous eyesore” and crews will begin demolishing it today and creating a mitigation bank, which is good for both fish and people.

The work is the continuation of a comprehensive river restoration effort, including four previous dam removals downstream and on Neuse River tributaries.

Officials say getting rid of the Milburnie Dam will improve public safety and improve the river health for all of Raleigh.

The process begins today, but it’s unclear how long the demolition will take.