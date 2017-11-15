Customer uncovers skimmer at Halifax County ATM

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Weldon police are investigating after a card skimmer was found on a CashPoints ATM near Interstate 95 in Halifax County.

A customer noticed the device at about 2 p.m. Sunday, police said, at an ATM off of U.S. 158 in the small town of Weldon, the self-described Rockfish capital of the world.

The customer noticed an extra cover on the keypad that wasn’t normally present at the machine. Investigators later discovered that the cover included a small camera that could record customers’ keystrokes, police said. Another element of the device captured customers’ card numbers.

Police believe the device was put on the machine about 8 p.m. Friday. They have released images from the ATM of the people they believe installed the skimmer.

Police are asking anyone with information about the device to call Lt. Chris Davis at (252) 536-3136.