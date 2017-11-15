Fayetteville works on downtown evacuation plan in case emergency on train tracks

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville city leaders are trying to figure out how to evacuate the entire downtown area in case of an emergency on the train tracks.

There are several train tracks that run straight through the downtown area.

City leaders are concerned because of what those trains are carrying, so they’re trying to prepare for the worst.

Take a walk, or drive through downtown Fayetteville, and there’s a good chance you’ll get stopped by a train. It’s something that, to Scott Bullard, sounds like potential for disaster.

“We hear a train in the background, but there’s transportation that might cause emergencies,” said Bullard.

Bullard the emergency management coordinator for the city and says the problem is in the train load.

“Freight trains can carry anything you can put in the containers from dry inert goods, maybe something like fertilizer, all the way up to hazardous chemicals,” said Bullard, “The trouble with that is that we don’t always know everything that’s going up and down the rails.”

Bullard tells me they’re working on a plan, a study of how to evacuate hundreds of people if something on that train spills into the heavily-populated downtown area.

“We’re trying to look at the landscape and see what options we’ve got as far as flow path and where we can stage people and those sorts of things,” said Bullard.

He says a hazmat spill on the tracks has never happened in Fayetteville before, but the city is trying to pinpoint evacuation routes, just in case one of these trains turn into a mass emergency.

The emergency management director says the area and the trains that run through them are generally safe, but they wanted to make sure there’s a plan in place.

City leaders say volunteers will be studying evacuation points through out the week.