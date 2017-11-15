Franklin County authorities stress anti-shooter preparation



LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Among the targets in the shooting rampage in California: an elementary school.

Investigators say as Wake County native Kevin Neal fired at the school, administrators saved lives by going into lockdown.

“It’s something that we’re going to have to train for because it’s only a matter of time before it happens here,” said Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead.

Winstead says his office has researched the latest techniques on handling an active shooter, including new training through a nationally recognized program at Texas State University.

“We’re here to make sure we secure these children in these schools. And, you’ve got to be ahead of the curve and thinking forward,” he said.

That includes new training this weekend at Long Mill Elementary School in Youngsville, with more than 300 people taking part and aimed at saving more lives.

“It implements in fire and EMS to save your victims that have been shot where you used to before just go directly to the threat and went past the victims,” said Winstead.

He says there are nine school resource officers in the county, and he says doors at the schools are locked during the day.

CBS North Carolina asked the sheriff, “Do you think people are prepared as they could be?” He said, “They are doing a lot better.”

Parents say it’s something they wish wasn’t necessary.

“It’s sad, but with the way the world is going I’m glad they’re being proactive and taking steps to prepare,” said Melissa Strickland.

Monty Edge, a partner and instructor with Every Day Ready, trains people on handling a variety of emergencies, including active shooters. He incorporates the principles of “run, hide and fight” in that training. He says recently there’s been greater focus on accentuating the “fight” aspect, but many businesses are reluctant to allow that kind of training out of concern for lawsuits.