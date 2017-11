LELAND, N.C. (WECT) — Leland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

According to a news release from the Leland Police Department, Deena Delfosse, 40, was reported missing on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a red dress with white trim on Slater Way in Leland.

She may be driving a two-door black 2013 Toyota Corolla with EAX-2209 license plates.

Anyone with information should call Det. Jonathan Berry at 910-332-5003.