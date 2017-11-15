NC State’s Bradley Chubb a finalist for Nagurski Trophy

By Published:
Bradley Chubb
N.C. State's Bradley Chubb against Clemson. (Jeff Reeves/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb is a finalist for the 2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is awarded to the top defensive player in the country.

Chubb just broke N.C. State’s all-time tackles for loss and sack records last weekend during the Wolfpack’s win over Boston College. The sack record was previously held by Wolfpack great Mario Williams.

Chubb has 57.5 career tackles for loss and 26 sacks.

The other finalist are Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama, Josey Jewell of Iowa, Ed Oliver of Houston and Georgia’s Roquan Smith.

The Nagurski Trophy winner will be announced Dec. 4 at at banquet at the Charlotte Convention Center.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s