NC transportation officials promise changes for problem intersection in Benson



BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation confirms changes are coming to one Benson intersection.

Neighbors around North Carolina Highway 96 and Godwin Lake Road told CBS North Carolina that that intersection had a history of problems. Two school bus wrecks took place there in less than two months.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Monday two cars collided, resulting in injuries.

“Every time I go through there I’m scared to death that someone is going to run that stop sign,” Kelli Barefoot, a neighbor and parent said.

“It’s actually nerve-racking to think that you know that next accident it could be your student, it could be your family, it could be your child,” Laura Skoczylas, another neighbor and parent said.

CBS North Carolina took those concerns to the Department of Transportation. Officials said they were sending a crew out to look into it.

They told CBS North Carolina Wednesday afternoon changes would come as a result of that review.

Here’s the list:

Change out the existing 30-inch Stop signs with 36-inch Stop signs.

Change out the existing 30-inch Stop Ahead sign on eastbound Godwin Lake Road with a 36-inch Stop Ahead sign.

Install a 36-inch Stop Ahead sign on westbound Godwin Lake Road.

Shift the Crossroad Warning sign on northbound N.C. 96 closer to the intersection.

When workers are at the intersection, they will also examine whether adding extra stop signs on the left side of the road would be beneficial. If they decide it would, those signs will go up as well.

“(It’s) very exciting to hear that some things are being in motion,” Skoczylas said.

“I’m glad they’re doing something. We’ll see how this goes and hopefully, one day they’ll be flashing lights or a stop light there,” Barefoot said.

Transportation officials said these changes will take a few weeks to implement. They first need to check for underground utility lines before adding or moving any existing signs.