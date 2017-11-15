New Pennsylvania law makes leaving animals in cold, heat a felony

By WKBN Staff Published:

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – With record-breaking cold temperatures, humane agents are reminding pet owners to keep animals inside where it’s warm.

Libre’s Law increases penalties in animal neglect cases. The new Pennsylvania state law could make pet owners felons if they mistreat or neglect dogs and other pets — that includes leaving them outside in the cold for too long.

“Don’t leave them outside,” said Mercer County Humane Officer Paul Tobin. “The new law is pretty clear.”

According to the law, a dog cannot be tethered for longer than 30 minutes in temperatures above 90 or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. There are some exceptions to the law, including tethering the dog for hunting or sport.

A person can face felony charges for intentionally torturing, neglecting, or abusing an animal to the point of severe injury or death.

Punishment can be up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

