No. 9 UNC holds on to beat Bucknell, 93-81

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Joel Berry came back. So did Bucknell.

The ninth-ranked Tar Heels held on to beat the feisty Bison 93-81 on Wednesday night, giving coach Roy Williams his 400th victory at his alma mater.

Luke Maye scored 20 points and hit an important 3-pointer down the stretch and Theo Pinson added a career-high 19 points for North Carolina (2-0) in the on-campus round of the PK80.

The Tar Heels shot 47 percent and welcomed back Berry — the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player — on the same day graduate transfer Cameron Johnson was lost for 4-6 weeks following knee surgery.

“That’s kind of like what we’ve always went through — we start off the season, I wouldn’t say slow, but not as good as we’ll be later in the season,” Berry said.

North Carolina blew most of an early 16-point lead but scored nine straight points after the Bison cut the lead to 71-67 on Nate Sestina’s layup with 6 1/2 minutes remaining. Pinson started the decisive burst with two free throws, and Maye pushed it back to double figures with his 3-pointer with 4 1/2 minutes remaining that made it 78-67.

“I finally made one decent call from the sideline, and Luke made a 3 from the top of the key,” Williams said.

Nana Foulland and Zack Thomas scored 21 points apiece for Bucknell (0-3). The Patriot League favorites shot 46 percent and were 11 of 28 from 3-point range to offset a serious disadvantage inside.

Sterling Manley had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Garrison Brooks and Kenny Williams had 10 points apiece for North Carolina, which held a 47-28 rebounding advantage.

Williams improved to 400-115 since returning to his alma mater in 2003, and won his 200th game at the Dean E. Smith Center.

