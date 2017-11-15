Raleigh police to boost presence at high school after online threat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police will have extra officers on hand at Wakefield High School on Thursday after a threat against the school was posted to social media.

Wake County schools security officials and Raleigh police are investigating the incident, according to a message to parents from Wakefield principal Malik Bazzell.

“I want to assure you that our first concern is the safety and welfare of our students,” he wrote. “Threats to our school are taken seriously and we will take every measure to ensure student safety.”

Bazzell also urged parents to contact administrators or police if their children have information on the source of the post.

The Raleigh Police Department confirmed that officers would be at the school Thursday.