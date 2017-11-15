Raleigh real estate branch helps giveaway 4,500 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One Raleigh branch of a real estate company is making sure families are prepared for this year’s Thanksgiving by donating 4,500 turkeys.

For more than a decade, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston has held Turkeys for the Triangle Thanksgiving. The annual turkey toss is hoping to feed more families this time around.

Several organizations partnered with the company, including Butterball.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is receiving some of the donated birds, along with the USO of North Carolina, military families, and several more non-profit organizations.

While Wednesday’s turkey fundraiser and donation was for next Thursday’s dinner, Coldwell Banker will also be donating turkeys in December. Company officials say the goal is to ensure all families are able to share a meal during this holiday season.

CBS North Carolina spoke with the project’s founder, Don Walston, who says he’s always looking to expand the fundraiser.

His inspiration for the turkey toss was James Brown, who was known for his generosity during the Thanksgiving holiday. Following the singer’s death, Walston heard an interview describing Brown’s gifting of turkeys and he thought he too could give back.

Now, nearly 15 years later, he’s proud of the effort he launched.

“I’ll tell you what it’s one of those things,” said the Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Watson founder and chairman. “It’s hard to describe the benefit when you see someone who really appreciates what you’re doing for them– it’s a– I don’t know how to describe it but it’s a warm feeling.”

Watson has already said he hopes to get 5,000 turkeys for 2018, with a larger goal of ultimately securing 10,000 turkey donations for those in need.

For now, the Raleigh Coldwell Banker branch, will continue its good deeds and is encouraging the community to participate in a raffle through December 15.

The company has teamed up with a local Lexus dealership to give away a one-year lease to the raffle winner. Proceeds will go toward the fundraiser and getting more turkeys.

