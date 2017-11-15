TONIGHT AT 11: After 20 years, Orange County death remains unsolved

Beau Minnick By Published: Updated:


MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a mystery that has lasted nearly two decades, but also a mystery that is getting renewed attention.

On September 25, 1998, a child’s body was found near Interstate-85 in Orange County.

There were no suspects, no cause of death and not even an identity for the young boy.

Tim Horne, a captain with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, has been on the case since 1998.

Horne is scheduled to retire in six months but doesn’t want the child’s death to remain a mystery.

Tonight at 11 on CBS North Carolina, Beau Minnick talks with Horne and others as they continue their work on this cold case.

Watch Beau’s full story at 11 p.m. here.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s