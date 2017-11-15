TONIGHT AT 11: After 20 years, Orange County death remains unsolved



MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a mystery that has lasted nearly two decades, but also a mystery that is getting renewed attention.

On September 25, 1998, a child’s body was found near Interstate-85 in Orange County.

There were no suspects, no cause of death and not even an identity for the young boy.

Tim Horne, a captain with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, has been on the case since 1998.

Horne is scheduled to retire in six months but doesn’t want the child’s death to remain a mystery.

