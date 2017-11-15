UNC, local community to meet, discuss Silent Sam statue today

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Wednesday morning, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the local community will have the chance to sound off about the controversial Silent Sam statue.

The University’s board of trustees is inviting the public to bring their thoughts and concerns to the table.

Over the last several weeks, people in central North Carolina have clashed over whether Confederate monuments and memorials, such as Silent Sam, should stand.

UNC has not been excluded from that debate. Instead, it has been front and center.

Wednesday’s meeting was suggested by the chancellor and the board decided now is the time to reflect on what the Silent Sam statue means and what could happen next.

Over the summer months, several protests and demonstrations happened around the confederate monument, even causing Gov. Roy Cooper to call for its removal — citing safety.

Further down on tobacco road, Duke has already removed its statue after it was vandalized and concerns also grew about safety. The private university felt questions about inclusion and awareness needed to be discussed around the controversial matters.

However, UNC, being a public university, must abide by different rules. Legislation says that Confederate monuments cannot be removed or relocated from public property without permission from the State’s historical commission.

Despite that, many people have opinions about what should be done, which includes getting rid of the monument.

Twenty-five people, including 10 students, were chosen to speak, after an open submission period for questions and comments. Each person will have three minutes to talk about this issue.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Carolina Inn. The public is welcome to attend.

CBS North Carolina will have a team at the meeting and will bring new developments as they become available.