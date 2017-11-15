Woman tries to burn ex-boyfriend with lighter, aerosol can spray, police say

Published:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman is facing charges after she was accused of trying to burn her ex-boyfriend and set his clothes on fire.

Kiara S. Barlow (Credit: Newport News Police Department)

Newport News police say they were called to a domestic situation on Michael Irvin Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Officers spoke with a 24-year-old man, who said he been in an argument over the phone with his former girlfriend and mother of his children. During the phone call, she told him she was going to pour bleach on his clothes.

This man told police he had allowed this woman, 23-year-old Kiara S. Barlow, to stay at his home the past several weeks.

Police say the man later found bleach poured over his clothes after returning home.

Police say he told Barlow to leave but then she unsuccessfully tried to light his bleach-covered clothes on fire.

Barlow is also accused of threatening to burn the man while trying to ignite a lighter in the spray of an aerosol can.

She was arrested and charged with malicious assault by acid/explosive/fire, assault on a family member, arson and destruction to property.

