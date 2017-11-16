2 fighting for lives after Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman both suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday night in Durham, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just before 7:45 p.m., and the victims were found in the 2200 block of Dallas Street, police said.

The woman had been shot in the back, and the man had been shot several times, police said. The two were found on the street, but police aren’t yet sure exactly where the two were shot.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.