2 killed in Durham within 24 hours



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham are investigating two homicides in 24 hours.

One of the two, a shooting on Denver Avenue near Old Oxford Road, was caught on surveillance camera.

Mike Mansfield’s camera caught it outside his front door.

First a mini-van drives down the street. The van turns around, and seconds later a car follows behind, then stops.

While the two vehicles are facing each other, the driver of the car gets out and starts shooting at the van.

This happened while Mansfield was sleeping.

“My girlfriend asked me if I heard the shot and I told her yes and I opened the window, and that’s when I heard the rest of the shooting and the car backed down the road,” he said.

Within seconds, it was over.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I just don’t understand people these days.”

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office found James Docher, 35, of Durham, with a gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff’s office says Docher was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. An adult female passenger who was also inside the vehicle was not injured.

Durham police are also investigating a homicide that happened downtown hours before. Police say Torry Trueluck, 16, of Durham, died. He was a member of the Boys and Girls Club in Durham.

“I was hurt,” said Joshua Dorsette, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club. “I was mad and I was hurt. I just thought about the family.”

Neighbors say the shootings in Durham are getting out of hand.

“Guns were made to go in the woods to hunt with, not people,” said Mansfield. “That’s what they need to start doing.”

Both cases are still under investigation. Police say they don’t believe the two killings are related.