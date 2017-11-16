8 arrested in lastest round of NC drug operation

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight people have been arrested in the fourth round of Operation Spotlight.

The operation is a collaboration between the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Morehead City Police Department and Havelock Police Department to target drug dealers.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for ‘Operation Spotlight’ mugshots’

The following suspects have been arrested on the following charges:

Katlynn Marie Garabedian, 21, Havelock, North Carolina

Bond: $9,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, sell a schedule VI controlled substance, and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance.

Justin Roger Griffith, 38, Newport, North CarolinaBond: $15,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, and conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

Nickolas Robert Hinson, 20, Atlantic Beach, North Carolina

Bond: $30,000 secured

Four counts of sell and deliver marijuana, two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, and one count of maintaining a vehicle for sell of a controlled substance.

Duane Lee Montford, 24, Newport, North Carolina

Bond: $15,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, sell heroin, and deliver heroin.

Jordan Isaac Royal, 20, Emerald Isle, North Carolina

Bond: $20,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver MDMA

and sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance.

Autumn Lynn Taylor, 22, Newport, North Carolina

Bond: $2,000 secured

Two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a

schedule VI controlled substance, one count each of sell a schedule VI controlled

substance, deliver schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for sell of a

controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Monica Lyn Wells, 33, Newport, North Carolina

Bond: $10,000 secured

One count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver

methamphetamine and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a

controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center

Dylan Bernie White, 28, Newport, North Carolina

Bond: $15,000 secured

One count of possession of methamphetamine.