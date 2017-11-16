Burglars stole $400,000 from Venus Williams while she was at U.S. Open, police say

By Published:
Venus Williams of the United States returns to Britain's Johanna Konta during their Women's Singles semifinal match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Thursday, July 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Burglars hit tennis star Venus Williams’ Florida home, stealing $400,000 worth of goods while she was at the U.S. Open.

Palm Beach Gardens police released a report Thursday about the burglary, which happened between Sept. 1 and 5. Police redacted details of what was stolen. The burglary was first reported by WPEC-TV.

In June, Williams was involved in a traffic accident near her home that killed a passenger in the other car. The crash remains under investigation. Palm Beach Gardens police did not release information about the accident until the website TMZ reported it three weeks later.

Maj. Eduardo Guillen said it is not the department’s practice to issue news releases about major crimes and fatal traffic accidents, something other departments do routinely.

