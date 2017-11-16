Central NC officials address school bus fire concerns



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time this month, a school bus has caught fire in Charlotte.

The same make and model of buses that are going up in flames in Mecklenburg County are taking kids to and from schools all over North Carolina.

District officials determined both fires involved the same make and model of school buses, the Freightliner Model FS-65S.

Documents reveal there are 3,000 buses transporting students in North Carolina that are the same make and model as the two buses that caught fire in Charlotte.

Wake (124), Cumberland (90) and Johnston (87) counties have the most in central North Carolina.

Drew Elliot, Communications Director with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, says these buses are still safe.

“I think parents should be concerned anytime there’s a problem on a school bus, so certainly there’s a level of concern that’s warranted,” said Elliot. “But it doesn’t rise to the level of removing your child from the bus. By AND large, statistically and consistently, school buses are the safest way to transport students to school.”

Lisa Luten, a spokesperson for the Wake County School District, says the state put out an advisory a few years ago, letting them know about inspectors finding damaged or exposed wiring on that make and model of buses.

The state issued the advisory after learning the wiring issue most likely led to a Charlotte school bus fire in 2012.

Since then, Luten says school bus inspectors closely check the wiring during each school bus inspection.

Luten and Elliot say parents can trust the safety and inspection process of their child’s school bus.

Cumberland County Schools’ (CCS) Executive Director of Transportation Dianne Grumelot issued a statement in response to the fires: “CCS’ Transportation Department is aware of the fire on the bus in Charlotte. We are following the guidelines set forth by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction for inspecting all of our buses on a monthly basis.”