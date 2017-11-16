Dry in central NC until cold front Saturday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a chilly Wednesday, it will be milder during Thursday afternoon across central North Carolina.

Some cooler air will be around on Friday, but Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

A dry cold front will move east of the area on Thursday and skies will be mainly sunny. Highs will reach into the lower to middle 60s. Chillier air behind the front will filter in Thursday night. Friday will be cooler with highs back in the 50s but it will remain sunny.

The Raleigh Christmas parade will be dry and pleasant. During the morning hours, temperatures will rise from the lower 40s all the way to the lower 60s by lunch time. It will be breezy on Saturday with partly sunny skies. Our next weather maker will be a cold front Saturday night. Showers will be likely overnight.

By Sunday morning, the cold front should be moving to our east and clearing skies will move in for Sunday. It will be chillier again behind that front with highs struggling on Sunday to get in the lower to middle 50s. It will be sunny on Monday but still very chilly. Lows will start around freezing and highs will only reach the lower 50s.

Slightly milder air will be around on Tuesday in advance of a dry cold front that will move through Tuesday night. Behind that front it will be a bit chillier next Wednesday.

Today will be sunny and milder. The high will be 64. Winds will be west 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be clear and cold. The overnight low will be 36. Winds will be light out of the north-northeast.

Friday will be sunny and cooler. The high will be 57. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday Night will be fair. The overnight low will be 38. Winds will be light out of the south.

Saturday will be partly sunny, mild and breezy. The high will be 68; winds will be southwest 10 to 18 mph.

Saturday Night will be mostly cloudy with showers likely. The overnight low will be 46. Winds will be southwest then west 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Sunday will be clearing and chillier. The high will be 53, winds will be northwest 5 to 12 mph.

Monday will be sunny. The high will be 52, after a morning low of 31.

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 58, after a morning low of 32.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 38.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina.

