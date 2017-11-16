Fayetteville police see number of heroin cases skyrocket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a problem police say is skyrocketing in Fayetteville – heroin.

Fayetteville police say they’ve found 127 percent more heroin this year over the same time last year.

Area drug treatment centers say they’re seeing the problem at their front door and to some it’s personal.

The job that Angela Cain is doing is a reminder of what it took to get to this point.

“On the inside of years and years and years, I felt like I was screaming out, like somebody please help me, I’m dying,” said Cain.

For the past 20 years she’s been hooked.

“Drinking escalated to trying cocaine and cocaine, it went from that to the prescription pills,” said Cain.

She’s been arrested, nearly homeless, and pulled from her only son because of drugs.

“Just the idea of losing him, it was just too much,” said Cain.

And she’s not alone.

“Lately we’ve been full quite a lot,” said Monica Mullins, clinical coordinator at Myrover-Reese, a drug treatment center.

Counselors say they’re seeing the same thing as police.

“We have a variety of substances of abuse, but heroin is becoming the leader,” said Mullins.

But they say there is a way to go up against the problem.

“We need a bigger facility so we can take more people,” said Mullins.

But they say it’ll take more people like Angela Cain to want to get clean.

“Even if they try and they falter like I did that they could always come back,” said Cain.