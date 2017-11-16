Former UNC student arrested in fire, explosion appears in court

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former UNC student charged with starting a fire that resulted in an explosion on UNC’s campus made his first court appearance Thursday.

Joshua Edwards had been in the hospital for evaluation since the Nov. 2 incident.

On Thursday, Edwards was assigned a public defender and then transferred to the county jail, the Orange County District Attorney confirmed.

He’s being held under a $200,000 bond.

A fire was started at “Davie Poplar” just before 4 p.m. A device also exploded at that same scene.

UNC professor Daniel Reichart was hospitalized for five days after suffering injuries in that explosion.

Reichart tried to put the fire out when a package exploded causing first- and second-degree burns to his body.

Edwards was at one time a student at UNC, records show.

Reichart said he is using his time in recovery to raise money for cancer. He isn’t able to shave due to burns so he is taking part in no shave November. He’s raised more than $8,000 so far.