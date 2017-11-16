Freeman’s 23 leads NC State past Presbyterian, 86-68

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lennard Freeman is turning into a scoring machine.

Freeman scored a career-high 23 points and Torin Dorn added 18 as North Carolina State improved to 4-0 with an 86-68 win over Presbyterian on Thursday night.

The last time the Wolfpack started with four straight wins was the 2014-15 season.

Freeman, a fifth-year senior who missed last season while recovering from leg surgery, posted his third career-high point total of the season.

“Lennard has been good,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “He’s a leader. He knows this is his last opportunity, and he’s playing like it.”

Allerik Freeman scored 12 points, Omer Yurtseven had 11 and Markell Johnson added 10 as N.C. State rallied from a 44-36 halftime deficit. The Wolfpack shot 54 percent from the floor despite making just 1 of 13 from beyond the arc.

Dorn had eight points as part of a 19-2 run that gave N.C. State a 61-51 lead with 9:35 to play.

The Blue Hose drew within 68-64 with 6 minutes to go, but they never got closer.

Reggie Dillard scored 23 points to lead Presbyterian (1-2), which had 15 of its 22 turnovers in the second half.

J.C. Younger added 14 points for the Blue Hose.

“I’m not proud of the result,” Presbyterian coach Dustin Kerns said. “I’m proud of our effort, though, and I’m proud of our fight.”