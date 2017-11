DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are on the scene of a gas leak in the 200 block of Rigsbee Avenue in downtown Durham, police said about 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

The road is closed between Morgan and Chapel Hill streets as a result. The closure could last several hours, police said.

About 3:45 p.m., police said that Morgan Street is closed as well between Mangum and Foster streets.

More details will be added as they become available.